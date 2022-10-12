3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The great Great Lakes migration

Plus, could algae become part of our daily diet?
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Michigan State University study says the Great Lakes states need to prepare for “climate change migrants.”

We’re not talking about Mexico or Canada. The MSU study is looking at people fleeing the droughts and wildfires in the west, hurricane-prone Gulf states, and people from the east and west coasts as sea levels rise.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at the planning that’s going to be needed for a larger population.

Speaking of population, the world population is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050. How to feed them all? The answer might be growing in your fish tank or local stream. Brad explains why algae might be… even should be… part of your diet in the future.

