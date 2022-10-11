White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said the U.S. has the tools, both from...
Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said the U.S. has the tools, both from vaccines and treatments, to largely eliminate serious illness and death.(CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday said eligible Americans should get the updated COVID-19 boosters by Halloween to have maximum protection against the coronavirus by Thanksgiving and the holidays, as it warned of a “challenging” virus season ahead.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said the U.S. has the tools, both from vaccines and treatments, to largely eliminate serious illness and death from the virus, but stressed that’s only the case if people do their part.

“We are not helpless against these challenges,” he said. “What happens this winter is up to us.”

So far the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only about 11.5 million Americans have received the updated shots, which are meant to provide a boost of protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the BA.5 variant that is dominant around the world. Jha said studies suggest that if more Americans get the updated vaccines, “we could save hundreds of lives each day this winter.”

More than 330 people die on average each day of COVID-19, according to CDC data, with the U.S. death toll standing at over 1.05 million.

Jha acknowledged the slower pace of vaccinations, saying, “we expected September to be a month where it would just start picking up.” He added that the White House expects more Americans to get the updated boosters this month around the time when they get their annual flu shots. He also emphasized that they should look to get them soon to be protected when they gather with family and friends.

“I think people should get vaccinated before Halloween,” he said.

Jha criticized Congress, which has refused the White House’s $22 billion budget request for virus response, saying that has kept the U.S. from building a stockpile of tests to use in the event of a new winter surge.

“You can’t fight a deadly virus without resources,” he said, “and congressional inaction is really costly.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of two children are under investigation in Manitowoc County
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
Kevin Lacrosse was charged in Brown County with 1st degree reckless homicide for a drug...
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Natalia Hitchcock
Sheboygan Falls woman bound over for trial in killing of son
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Fire, smoke and water damage to a Neenah home after a grease fire
Family in medical crisis loses home to fire
Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire response (file image)
INTERVIEW: Fire Prevention Week
Testing a smoke detector
INTERVIEW: Fire Prevention Week
Brad Spakowitz has an update on NASA's DART mission to see if a spaceship can deflect an asteroid
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: DART dodge
Claude Allouez Bridge in De Pere, the southernmost Fox River crossing available to drivers in...
Long-discussed Brown County southern bridge gets $50 million help from state