Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison

Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez
Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men charged in a Manitowoc County meth investigation have been sentenced to federal prison.

Alejandro Brantley, Charles Zitzer, and Baltazar Segura-Lopez were convicted after a Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigation into distribution of methamphetamine.

On Sept. 15, Segura-Lopez was sentenced to eight years in federal prison and four years of supervised release. The indictment attributed 500 grams of meth to him.

On Sept. 21, Charles Zitzer was sentenced to five years in federal prison and seven years of supervised release. The indictment attributed 50 grams of meth to him.

On Oct. 4, Brantley was sentenced to six years in federal prison and seven years of supervised release. The indictment attributed 50 grams of meth to him.

“During the sentencing hearing, Senior United States District Judge William Griesbach stated that methamphetamine addiction is an epidemic in Manitowoc County and elsewhere throughout the state. Judge Griesbach noted that the use and distribution of Methamphetamine are destroying families and communities and making Mexican cartels rich,” reads a statement from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit and Drug Enforcement Agency worked together to make controlled purchases, surveillance and interviews to connect the men to a case of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The indictment states the crimes happened between Aug. 1, 2021 and January 10, 2022. The three conspired with each other to distribute meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin prosecuted the case in federal court.

