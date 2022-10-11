Long-discussed Brown County southern bridge gets $50 million help from state

correction: An earlier version of this report said funding was from the federal government. The money will be from bonding included in the next state budget.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers in southern Brown County have wanted an alternative way over the Fox River for decades.

The need for more connectors over the Fox River in Brown County was first discussed in 1968. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said $50 million in bonding would be included in Gov. Evers’s next budget.

DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said the bridge project languished under previous administrations. “Working closely with local officials and federal partners, we’ve made more progress in the last three-and-a-half years than the last 30 on a project that will finally join growing Green Bay area businesses and Interstate 41,” Thompson wrote in a statement.

Construction would start at Packerland Dr. in the town of Lawrence and stretch across the river to the town of Ledgeview. The plan calls for a new interchange on Interstate 41 to follow Southbridge and Red Maple roads on one side of the river, then follow Rockland Rd. and a new road to the intersection of county highways X and GV on the other side.

The connector would be two-and-a-half miles south of the Claude Allouez Bridge in De Pere and aims to ease constant traffic congestion there.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach used a sports reference and said county leadership went through and “trusted the process.”

“We are finally getting something that we’ve been waiting for a long time. Now, that didn’t happen without the process. There’s 3,600 counties in the United States all raising their hand, saying, ‘We want money for our community!’ We went through the process. We went through the DOT. They gave us the opportunity to do this process. It worked out. It proved itself,” Streckenbach said.

State Sen. André Jacque (R-De Pere) says, for him, this is an important project to get done for Northeast Wisconsin.

“This is going to continue to be one of my key budget asks, and really, things that I’m looking for in terms of infrastructure investment here in Northeast Wisconsin, to get my vote for that document,” said Jacque.

As with any state funds, this project still needs approval from the state Legislature. Even then, we’re a few years out from any shovels in the ground. Streckenbach said he expects construction would begin in 2025.

Also Tuesday, the Biden administration announced Wisconsin will receive $1.07 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to invest in infrastructure. Separate from this bridge project, the money being released includes more than half a billion dollars ($563.4 million) to improve the condition and performance of highways; $274 million for block grants for state and local surface transportation projects, which can include roads, bridges, tunnels, and pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

The federal funding also includes $45 million to improve about 920 Wisconsin bridges that are rated in poor condition and 6,055 bridges at risk of falling into poor condition.

