THE LAST WARM DAY FOR A WHILE?

By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT
Could this be our last day with highs in the 70s this year? It’s possible, especially looking at the cooler weather pattern that will unfold over the days to come.

Enjoy today’s weather while we have it... We’ll have sunshine and gusty south winds through most of the afternoon. Skies will be clouding over this evening as our next weathermaker moves through the region. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly after midnight. Some storms could have downpours, lightning and gusty winds through early Wednesday. Our risk of severe weather is LOW.

An autumn cold front will sweep across the area tomorrow morning. Once it passes by, the wind will whip around to the west, allowing for temperatures to trend down. Highs will be in the 60s tomorrow, with 40s and 50s for the rest of the week. Some occasional showers will be possible Thursday and again Friday night, but our updated weekend forecast is looking dry.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: S 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 15-35 KTS... WAVES 5-10′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. Maybe a late shower SOUTH? HIGH: 76, near 70 lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few thunderstorms, mainly late. Breezy and slightly humid. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Morning thundershowers. Some afternoon sun. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. A few showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Periods of rain. Cool and windy. HIGH: 48

