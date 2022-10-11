INTERVIEW: Fire Prevention Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments are providing reminders about fire safety to us all this week. October 9-15 is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week in the United States.

This year’s slogan is, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

The importance of this is underscored by recent house fires in Appleton and Neenah. Fortunately everyone got out OK in both incidents, but families are left picking up the pieces.

Shauna Walesh is life safety educator with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. She joined anchor Brittany Schmidt on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about:

Tips for safety, especially as we head into cooler months and people start turning on their sources of heat

How many working smoke alarms a home should have and where they should be placed

A fire safety poster contest and other activities that are planned this week.

Plus, something that people often forget about fire safety.

