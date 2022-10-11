Grease fire damages home in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say “unattended cooking” sparked a house fire in Neenah Monday.

At about 8:30 p.m., Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street.

The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the single story home. All residents were safely out of the home.

Due to the significant amount of fire and smoke, the department upgraded the call for extra help from area departments. They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Still, a large amount of smoke billowed from the roof. That required extensive overhaul. The fire did not spread to the attic.

“It was determined that the house would not be habitable for the foreseeable future,” reads a statement from the fire department.

Residents are staying with family.

No one was hurt.

The department says the cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking, “which led to a grease fire on the stove.”

“We would also like to remind residents that water should not be used to extinguish a grease fire,” reads a statement from the department. “It is best to smother the flames by sliding a lid on the pan, turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.”

The home had no fire sprinkler system, but it did have working smoke detectors.

The department asks people to test their detectors monthly and change batteries once a year.

