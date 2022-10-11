Grease fire damages home in Neenah

A grease fire damages a home in Neenah. Oct. 10, 2022
A grease fire damages a home in Neenah. Oct. 10, 2022(Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say “unattended cooking” sparked a house fire in Neenah Monday.

At about 8:30 p.m., Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street.

The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the single story home. All residents were safely out of the home.

Due to the significant amount of fire and smoke, the department upgraded the call for extra help from area departments. They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Still, a large amount of smoke billowed from the roof. That required extensive overhaul. The fire did not spread to the attic.

“It was determined that the house would not be habitable for the foreseeable future,” reads a statement from the fire department.

Residents are staying with family.

No one was hurt.

The department says the cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking, “which led to a grease fire on the stove.”

“We would also like to remind residents that water should not be used to extinguish a grease fire,” reads a statement from the department. “It is best to smother the flames by sliding a lid on the pan, turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.”

The home had no fire sprinkler system, but it did have working smoke detectors.

The department asks people to test their detectors monthly and change batteries once a year.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of two children are under investigation in Manitowoc County
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
Kevin Lacrosse was charged in Brown County with 1st degree reckless homicide for a drug...
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Natalia Hitchcock
Sheboygan Falls woman bound over for trial in killing of son

Latest News

Brantley, Zitzer, Seguera-Lopez
Manitowoc County convicted meth dealers sentenced to federal prison
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (left) and Menominee Chair Ron Corn Sr. at the historical...
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partner to honor Native history
Historical marker in Little Chute for the 1836 Treaty of the Cedars
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation make plans for historical site
First Alert Weather 3-day temperature trend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: An October summer day