Forum listens to what voters care about

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters will weigh in Tuesday night on what specific issues will be driving them to the polls on election day exactly 4 weeks away.

It’s part of a town hall forum starting at 7 P.M. at the Brown County Central Library in downtown Green Bay.

Organizers are hoping for a good turnout. The goal is to give candidates an idea of what voters say are the most important issues to them. Of course, some of that could depend on which side of the aisle you stand on.

Initial trends show Democrats are very concerned about the future of American democracy, with climate change and abortion next on the list. Republicans list inflation, the economy, and securing our democracy as top issues.

Organizers hope the town hall will allow people who attend to better understand the choices of others rather than emphasize the divide across party lines.

The town hall is one of several taking place across the state as part of the Main Street Agenda Project, a partnership among the La Follette School, Wisconsin Public Radio, and Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

The event is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.