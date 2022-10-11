Fond du Lac man found with fentanyl after chase, police say

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing charges related to the powerful opioid fentanyl after a chase in Fond du Lac Monday.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old Fond du Lac man on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting, and several outstanding warrants. The suspect’s name was not released.

At about 3:30 p.m., police were called to a report of a possible domestic abuse incident. They said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling around the city. Police determined the suspect had warrants out.

A Fond du Lac County deputy spotted the vehicle in the area of S. Main Street and 3rd Street. Police and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

A chase reached speeds of 33 mph through the south-central parts of Fond du Lac, police say.

The driver stopped in the 100 block of 3rd Street and ran off. Officers chased him and took him into custody.

Police say they found 18.2g of fentanyl and marijuana on the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and then booked into the Fond du Lac County jail.

A deputy and police officer were hurt during the foot chase and treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation. Additional charges could be filed in relation to the chase.

