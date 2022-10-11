Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death

FILE - A makeshift memorial forms outside of Angel Stadium of Anaheim for pitcher Tyler Skaggs...
FILE - A makeshift memorial forms outside of Angel Stadium of Anaheim for pitcher Tyler Skaggs who died from an overdose in 2019.
By The Associated Press and SCHUYLER DIXON
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.

Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn’t react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts.

There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family, including one of his sons who testified on his behalf before sentencing.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, making derogatory comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after he was convicted in February.

There was emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room.

Kay was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy.

A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, had choked to death on his vomit and that a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.

The trial included testimony from five major league players who said they received oxycodone pills from Kay at various times from 2017-19, the years Kay was accused of obtaining pills and giving them to players at Angel Stadium. Kay also used drugs himself, according to testimony and court documents.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of two children are under investigation in Manitowoc County
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
Kevin Lacrosse was charged in Brown County with 1st degree reckless homicide for a drug...
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Natalia Hitchcock
Sheboygan Falls woman bound over for trial in killing of son
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Claude Allouez Bridge in De Pere, the southernmost Fox River crossing available to drivers in...
Long-discussed Brown County southern bridge gets $50 million in federal help
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. Jareh Dalke pleaded...
Ex-NSA worker accused of selling secrets ordered detained
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul at a news event with Green Bay police
Attorney General Kaul looks at Green Bay community police program
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96