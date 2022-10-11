Darrell Brooks apologizes to judge at Waukesha parade murder trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Day 6 of Darrell Brooks’s trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage ended late Monday afternoon. It started like no one expected.

Brooks’s antics last week were interesting, to say the least. He interrupted jury selection. When he was removed to monitor the trial from another courtroom he removed his prison shirt and put an “Objection” sign down his pants.

What did he do Monday? He apologized.

Dressed in a full suit, Brooks told the judge he was sorry for his behavior last week, saying he was not raised like that. He said he was emotional due to the case and vowed that it won’t happen again.

From there, the trial resumed, and witness after witness recounted what happened at last year’s Christmas parade.

Sarah Wehmeier was directing the Waukesha South High School band. “I could tell there was some sort of vehicle trying to get through, and then I started just seeing things flying in the air and I realized this was not a vehicle waiting for people to move out of the way. I realized this vehicle was running over people,” Wehmeier testified.

The antics resumed during the trial. Brooks again refused to be recognized by his own name and even questioned the pronoun, saying he won’t consent to being called “he.”

Day 7 of the trial begins Tuesday morning in Waukesha.

