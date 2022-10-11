Brett Favre says he’s “unjustly smeared” in Mississippi welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he’s being “unjustly smeared in the media” in connection to a Mississippi welfare scandal. That includes coverage about payments he received to help fund a pet project of his -- a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport. Favre issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

He says he did not know money designated for welfare recipients was going to him or to the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing Favre and others to recover misspent welfare money.

Favre is not facing criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.