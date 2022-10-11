Brett Favre says he’s “unjustly smeared” in Mississippi welfare case

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. Mississippi's largest public corruption case in state history, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he’s being “unjustly smeared in the media” in connection to a Mississippi welfare scandal. That includes coverage about payments he received to help fund a pet project of his -- a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport. Favre issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

He says he did not know money designated for welfare recipients was going to him or to the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing Favre and others to recover misspent welfare money.

Favre is not facing criminal charges.

