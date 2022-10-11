Attorney General Kaul looks at Green Bay community police program

Josh Kaul proposed adding $115 million for policing and community safety programs using federal funds
By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The general election is a few weeks away, and the Wisconsin attorney general’s office will be on the ballot November 8. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is running for re-election against Republican Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney.

Toney was in Brown County last week. Tuesday, Kaul was in Green Bay, proposing a police program budget expansion of $115 million using federal funds.

Kaul says the additional money would go toward school safety, mental health programs, and combating the opioid and meth epidemics.

He said at a news conference he wants to focus on the root causes of crime. “If we can make sure we are investing in critical services and making sure officers have the resources they need, we’re going to make our communities safer,” Kaul said.

His opponent says it should be all hands on deck when it comes to fighting crime, especially drug-related cases. “At our Department of Justice, as we experience historic violence in a drug epidemic throughout Wisconsin, we need all available resources,” Toney said.

The candidates are scheduled to debate on October 27 in Madison.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of two children are under investigation in Manitowoc County
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
Kevin Lacrosse was charged in Brown County with 1st degree reckless homicide for a drug...
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Natalia Hitchcock
Sheboygan Falls woman bound over for trial in killing of son
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls
Gov. Evers says he wouldn’t support abortion exceptions if 1849 ban remains
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
Poll watcher
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on poll watchers
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes show no common ground in U.S. Senate debate