Attorney General Kaul looks at Green Bay community police program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The general election is a few weeks away, and the Wisconsin attorney general’s office will be on the ballot November 8. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is running for re-election against Republican Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney.

Toney was in Brown County last week. Tuesday, Kaul was in Green Bay, proposing a police program budget expansion of $115 million using federal funds.

Kaul says the additional money would go toward school safety, mental health programs, and combating the opioid and meth epidemics.

He said at a news conference he wants to focus on the root causes of crime. “If we can make sure we are investing in critical services and making sure officers have the resources they need, we’re going to make our communities safer,” Kaul said.

His opponent says it should be all hands on deck when it comes to fighting crime, especially drug-related cases. “At our Department of Justice, as we experience historic violence in a drug epidemic throughout Wisconsin, we need all available resources,” Toney said.

The candidates are scheduled to debate on October 27 in Madison.

