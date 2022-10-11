Appleton elementary school closed Tuesday due to nearby water main break
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break in the city, according to the Appleton Area School District.
Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School, located at 2037 N Elinor Street, will be closed for the entire day.
The district says staff should not report.
The decision was made after the city informed the district about a main break near Marquette Street.
The district says before and after Extended Day Learning is also canceled.
Parent-teacher conferences are planned to go on as scheduled. Staff should report at the beginning of those meetings.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.