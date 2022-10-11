3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: DART dodge

NASA says the DART mission worked better than it hoped
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NASA says the DART mission to change an asteroid’s trajectory worked better than it hoped.

How much better? Minutes better. And when it comes to an asteroid zooming toward Earth, minutes make the difference between “Phew” and “Well, dinosaurs, it was nice to know you.”

Brad Spakowitz has details from NASA’s announcement Tuesday afternoon.

He also has some news much closer to home -- a near-record day for October weather.

