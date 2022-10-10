Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on poll watchers

Poll watcher
Poll watcher((Source: WIS))
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission can’t agree on what to tell the state’s local election officials about how to handle poll watchers, including where they can stand as people register to vote and check in to receive their ballots.

The commission split along party lines Monday, with all three Republicans in support of sending a notice to clerks attempting to spell out what the law allows.

All three Democrats opposed it, resulting in a deadlock vote and no change.

The issue came up less than a month after the commission voted to start the lengthy process of reviewing existing rules and writing new ones for election observers.

