Two displaced after house fire in Appleton

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Appleton early Monday.

At about 1 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane.

Flames were coming from the back of the home. Crews attacked the fire from outside while others searched the home. There were no people inside.

The fire extended to the attic and firefighters conducted an “extensive overhaul” to put it out.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The department says damage is estimated at $150,000.

No one was hurt.

“The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind all residents to allow outdoor cooking appliances to cool before covering them,” reads a statement from the Appleton Fire Department.

Appleton Fire received help from Appleton Police and Grand Chute Fire.

