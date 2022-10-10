Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County

The deaths of two children are under investigation in Manitowoc County
The deaths of two children are under investigation in Manitowoc County(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Nate Vandergrift
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart.

According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.

The report states the death may have been the result of alleged maltreatment.

The second death under investigation happened on October 6th. The death involving a 3 year old boy was reported to DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 10th. As with the first death, this one is also being investigated for alleged maltreatment.

The reports do not specify where exactly the deaths happened, only that they were in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Human Service Department is helping the Department of Children and Families in the investigations.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
(File)
One dead in fiery Oconto County crash
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Menominee lifts shelter-in-place order after paper mill fire
Fire crews
Green Bay house fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

Latest News

Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Winnebago County.
Police return walkaway to Winnebago Mental Health Institution
Khriston Seymour
Missing Green Bay man located
October 10 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to the week
Natalia Hitchcock
Sheboygan Falls woman bound over for trial in killing of son