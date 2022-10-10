Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart.

According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.

The report states the death may have been the result of alleged maltreatment.

The second death under investigation happened on October 6th. The death involving a 3 year old boy was reported to DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 10th. As with the first death, this one is also being investigated for alleged maltreatment.

The reports do not specify where exactly the deaths happened, only that they were in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Human Service Department is helping the Department of Children and Families in the investigations.

