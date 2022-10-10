TUESDAY: LAST DAY IN THE 70s?

We’re closing in on that last 70° day of the year. Will it be Tuesday? It’s a distinct possibility with much more fall-like weather returning Wednesday behind a strong cold front.

For tonight... mainly clear skies and lows mainly in the 40s. A bright, nearly full moon will shine all night long. Some patchy fog is possible late.

Look for highs well in the 70s away from Lake Michigan on Tuesday. Winds will increase from the south and may gust over 25 mph at times. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a few late day or evening showers are possible.

Rain chances go up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the aforementioned cold front moves in from the west. While there could be a gusty storm embedded in the rain, the odds of any widespread severe weather are very low in our area. Some spots may squeeze out over 1/2″ of rain. Temperatures will cool into the 60s and 50s behind the front. Southerly winds will veer to the west and still produce wind gusts over 25 mph at times during the day Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler weather settles in for the end of the work week. Scattered showers are possible and daytime highs in the low 50s and 40s may be the best we can do.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

TUESDAY: S 15-30 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: W 15-30 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Patchy fog late. LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm & breezy. Late day showers? HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain & thunder. Scattered PM showers. Breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A bit warmer. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 50

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.