Police return walkaway to Winnebago Mental Health Institution

Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Winnebago County.
Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Winnebago County.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police officers and detectives were searching the area near the Winnebago Mental Health Institution for an inmate who walked away late Monday morning.

Police were notified a little after 11 A.M. that a patient left the facility on Treffert Dr.

The patient was found a short time later and brought back to the institution.

