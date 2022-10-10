Police return walkaway to Winnebago Mental Health Institution

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police officers and detectives were searching the area near the Winnebago Mental Health Institution for an inmate who walked away late Monday morning.

Police were notified a little after 11 A.M. that a patient left the facility on Treffert Dr.

The patient was found a short time later and brought back to the institution.

