Police find drugs, stolen gun after chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they found a drugs and a stolen gun in a vehicle involved in a chase in Fond du Lac Sunday.

Four people--two of them teenagers--were taken into custody.

At 3:45 p.m., Fond du Lac Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in the area of 1st Street and S. Military Road.

Police say the driver did not pull over and a chase ensued, reaching speeds of 40 mph in central parts of the city.

At one point, the suspect hit a fence and backed into a squad car, police say.

Police and the Sheriff’s Office teamed up for a PIT maneuver to stop the driver. Officers were able to box the vehicle in.

Police say they found a stolen gun in the car. They also located meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy. The passengers were identified as a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man, a 34-year-old Fond du Lac woman, and a 16-year-old Fond du Lac boy.

All four were taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

No names were released.

