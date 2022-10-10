Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, when we honor the culture and contributions of Native Americans.

It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people already living in North America when Christopher Columbus landed in the New World.

The Oneida Nation held a tobacco-burning ceremony Monday morning. The Buffalo Creek Singers performed, and speakers read the Oneida resolution.

The Oneida Nation says it hopes to educate the public on other perspectives of history, which is commonly taught from a Eurocentric standard.

“As indigenous people, we want that perspective acknowledged that we were here and that this country was not ‘discoverable,’” Oneida Nation Vice Chair Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens said. “It’s a great opportunity to correct historical inaccuracies.”

The influence of Native American culture can be seen in many parts of the country. Rivers, towns and other landmarks still bear names originally given by native tribes.

