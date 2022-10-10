Oneida Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

It falls on Columbus Day to honor the people who were already living on the continent when the New World was discovered
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, when we honor the culture and contributions of Native Americans.

It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people already living in North America when Christopher Columbus landed in the New World.

The Oneida Nation held a tobacco-burning ceremony Monday morning. The Buffalo Creek Singers performed, and speakers read the Oneida resolution.

The Oneida Nation says it hopes to educate the public on other perspectives of history, which is commonly taught from a Eurocentric standard.

“As indigenous people, we want that perspective acknowledged that we were here and that this country was not ‘discoverable,’” Oneida Nation Vice Chair Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens said. “It’s a great opportunity to correct historical inaccuracies.”

The influence of Native American culture can be seen in many parts of the country. Rivers, towns and other landmarks still bear names originally given by native tribes.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
(File)
One dead in fiery Oconto County crash
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Menominee lifts shelter-in-place order after paper mill fire
Khriston Seymour
Missing Green Bay man located

Latest News

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (left) and Menominee Chair Ron Corn Sr. at the historical...
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partner to honor Native history
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (left) and Menominee Chair Ron Corn Sr. at the historical...
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partnership honors history
MGN
DASHCAM VIDEO: Fond du Lac police chase ends with crash, drugs and stolen gun
Fond du Lac squad cars box in a fleeing car
DASHCAM VIDEO: Fond du Lac police chase ends with arrests, stolen gun, drugs
rainbow fentanyl
DEA warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ meant to target younger populations