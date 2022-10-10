A MILD START TO OUR WORK WEEK...

Our temperatures will be typical for the middle of October. After seeing lows in the 30s and 40s this morning, we’ll rise into the 60s this afternoon. Upper 50s are possible across the Northwoods and closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline. For now, our weather will stay mild with a light southeast breeze around nearby high pressure.

This high pressure system will give us more sunshine... But look for patchy cloud cover today, mainly near the lakeshore and areas NORTH of Green Bay. These clouds will eventually give way to brighter skies this afternoon.

A strong storm system passing to our north will bring significant changes throughout the week... Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s and a breezy south wind. Then, we’ll get a chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into Wednesday morning as a cold front comes through. The rest of the week will be much cooler with some occasional showers. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday may only be in the lower 50s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TUESDAY: S 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS LIKELY TOMORROW

TODAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 65, upper 50s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog late. Cool and calm. LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Late-night thunder. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Scattered thundershowers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds and pop-up showers. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken with showers NORTH. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 48

