A MILD START TO OUR WORK WEEK...

Our temperatures are typical for the middle of October. We’re rising into the 60s this afternoon. Upper 50s are possible across the Northwoods and closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline. For now, our weather will stay mild with a light southeast breeze around nearby high pressure.

This high pressure system is giving us sunshine across the Fox Valley... Lingering cloud cover near the lakeshore and for areas NORTH of Green Bay, will eventually give way to brighter skies this afternoon.

A strong storm system passing to our north will bring significant changes throughout the week... Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s and a breezy south wind. Then, we’ll get a chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into Wednesday morning as a cold front comes through. The rest of the week will be much cooler with some occasional showers. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday may only be in the lower 50s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TUESDAY: S 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS LIKELY TOMORROW

AFTERNOON: Sunshine and lingering clouds NORTH. Mild again. HIGH: 65, upper 50s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog late. Cool and calm. LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Late-night thunder. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Scattered thundershowers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds and pop-up showers. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken with showers NORTH. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 48

