Meals collected for crews at Menominee plant fire

Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.(Escanaba Township Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Meals are being collected for crews who continue to work at the scene of the fire at a mill in Menominee.

Departments have shared a “Meals for Firefighters” link to allow the community to provide food for the crews at the scene at Resolute Forest Products.

The Stephenson Fire Department and Menominee County Victim Services Unit are working to coordinate the meals. Stephenson posted on Facebook that most meals are covered through Wednesday but more days could be added this week. CLICK HERE for more information.

“We are overwhelmed by the support our community and local businesses have shown us,” reads a statement from Stephenson Fire Department. “Every donated food item is greatly appreciated!”

Emergency responders have been at the scene since Thursday night. A spokesperson for Resolute Forest Products says the fire started in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.

The assistant fire chief from Marinette says the fire then swept east through two other companies’ warehouses and swept through again. The flames spread into the warehouse area of KK Integrated Logistics then hit the warehouse of Johnson Controls, burning everything in its path.

Firefighters from several counties in Michigan and Wisconsin responded to the fire. Many returned for a second or third time.

A shelter-in-place was lifted Sunday.

