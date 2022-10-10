Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.

An autopsy and toxicology test found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl, and his death was ruled accidental.

According to court documents, detectives searched the victim’s phone and found messages with Kevin Lacrosse, including a request for several Percocets from Lacrosse. Detectives noted in the criminal complaint they’ve had several recent drug seizures where fake Percocets were found -- they were actually fentanyl pills, stamped with Percocet markings.

Detectives found Lacrosse, who said he only gave the victim Vicodin -- a drug that was not in the victim’s system, according to the autopsy results. Lacrosse, 44, made his initial appearance in Brown County court Monday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs. He’s charged as a repeat offender. He faces up to 40 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

