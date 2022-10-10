LaFleur: ‘Bottom line’ Packers have to put games away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are back on American soil after their trip to London. One made even more memorable by a second half collapse against the Giants that ended with a 27-22 loss.

On Monday, head coach Matt Lafleur met with the media back in Green Bay. Making clear the changes that need to be made, especially in terms of mentality, after watching an early lead evaporate against New York.

“Bottom line is we absolutely have to play better than that. When you’re up on a team 17-3 at one point in the game, you have to put a team like that away and we didn’t. We let them hang around and we all know how this momentum game works in our league. Once it starts flipping it doesn’t matter who you’re playing. It was the tale of two halves. The first half I though, for the most part, was pretty solid. The second half wasn’t good enough,” said Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay in need of improvement in all three phases. That includes a defense that went into the game leading the league in third down efficiency, but allowed New York to convert on 6-11 third downs.

Not helping against the Giants were mental mistakes, and penalties that kept drives alive for the Giants. Just adding to a long list for the Packers to address on the defense following week five.

“The overall consistency of which we play has got to be improved. We have to have better focus done in and down out, and making sure you truly take it one play at a time. When we do that, I think we look pretty good. When we don’t, we look like we did yesterday and we get beat,” said Lafleur.

On the offensive side of the ball there was the decision to throw the ball twice deep in Giants territory. LaFleur defending the play calling and decision to throw against New York’s defense instead of opting to put the ball in the hands of either Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon.

“It was cover zero. So, I don’t fault that decision at all. That is one hundred percent. You can’t bank on that, because you’ve got a short edge. Whose to say the safety is not going to run it down from behind if he hands that ball off,” said Lafleur.

“It’s unfortunate that it worked out the way it did. Obviously you don’t want to end the ball game having back to back tipped passes. So, the last two plays were all about pressure. Typically, the majority of times, that’s going to be tough to run into. Not to say it can’t work. It certainly can, but I think that given the circumstances and what we talked about I don’t have any issue with the decision.”

Green Bay did have some success on ‘run alert’ plays, when Aaron Rodgers checks a run to a pass, including a big gain to Randall Cobb. Still, LaFleur conceding those plays took touches away from running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Something LaFleur once seemingly wants to refocus on following the Giants loss.

“Certainly when the outcome is not what you want, and Aaron Jones has 13 carries and A.J. has six. Yeah, it’s hard to sit up here and justify that to everybody, to our team. Got to be more, and I’m talking to myself, more disciplined in our approach in terms of making sure that they get the necessary touches throughout the course of the game,” said LaFleur.

