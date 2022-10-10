INTERVIEW: NeighborWorks Green Bay celebrates 40 years

The non-profit has helped thousands of people with home ownership since 1982
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NeighborWorks Green Bay is celebrating a major milestone. The non-profit is marking 40 years in the community with a celebration banquet later this week.

Since 1982, NeighborWorks has helped thousands of people with home ownership classes, down payment assistance, and real estate development.

NeighborWorks CEO/president Noel Halverson talked about what prompted the creation of the non-profit 40 years ago, what its mission is today, and how its home ownership counseling has benefited the community.

He also talks about the future of NeighborWorks and the work that is still being done.

