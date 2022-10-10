Green Bay Police looking for missing man, 23

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for a missing man.

Khriston D. Seymour, 23, was last seen Sunday at 9 a.m. He was in the 1200 block of Berner Street.

“He is not believed to be a danger to the public, but there are concerns for his welfare,” police say.

Call police with any information.

Khriston Seymour description:

Black male

5′8″

150 pounds

Wearing gray peacoat, blue sweatpants, and eyeglasses with clear frames.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.