Green Bay Police looking for missing man, 23

Khriston Seymour
Khriston Seymour(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for a missing man.

Khriston D. Seymour, 23, was last seen Sunday at 9 a.m. He was in the 1200 block of Berner Street.

“He is not believed to be a danger to the public, but there are concerns for his welfare,” police say.

Call police with any information.

Khriston Seymour description:

  • Black male
  • 5′8″
  • 150 pounds
  • Wearing gray peacoat, blue sweatpants, and eyeglasses with clear frames.

