Green Bay Police looking for missing man, 23
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for a missing man.
Khriston D. Seymour, 23, was last seen Sunday at 9 a.m. He was in the 1200 block of Berner Street.
“He is not believed to be a danger to the public, but there are concerns for his welfare,” police say.
Call police with any information.
Khriston Seymour description:
- Black male
- 5′8″
- 150 pounds
- Wearing gray peacoat, blue sweatpants, and eyeglasses with clear frames.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.