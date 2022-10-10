On the Clock: Packers fall in London
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers first trip to London ended in a loss that won’t soon be forgotten. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what went wrong against the Giants in Great Britain in this week’s On the Clock.
Topics this week include:
- What happened to the Packers defense?
- Should they consider moving Rasul Douglas outside?
- Green Bay abandoning the rung game too soon against the Giants
- Aaron Rodgers accuracy
- Rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.