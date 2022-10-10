Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton causes more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane.

It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the northside of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.

“They then entered the residence and went up to the second story where they were able to bring down a piece of the ceiling and see the fire extension through into the attic space. So, they ended up pulling down ceiling in that room and then went up and extinguished the rest of the fire from there,” says Alex Quintana, public education specialist with the Appleton Fire Department.

The incident is still under investigation, but the Appleton Fire Department believes it was an outdoor grill, accidentally left on, that caused this fire. According to Alex Quintana, “When they stored it for the night, after they thought they were done using you, they backed it up to the wall of the outside of the house and it just got really hot, the cover melted a little bit and it just caught the house on fire and went all the way up.”

While the residents and several pets were able to get out of the home safely, the fire department says the fire still caused about $150,000 worth of damage. And during Fire Prevention Week they’re using the E. Wentworth Lane fire to remind people of the steps they can take to protect themselves and their property.

“Cooking fires are the number reason for fires and a lot of it is due to just negligence, just be cautious about where you’re putting hot things, what’s around them and just make sure you’re turning them off when you’re done with them,” adds Quintana.

Monday’s fire may have been started outside, by a grill, but stoves and ovens, inside, are just as dangerous. Authorities want to remind people to not put anything flammable on their stove top or in the oven. And one of the best ways to protect you and your family is to make sure your home has working smoke detectors.

