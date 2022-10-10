3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Is the Great Salt Lake dying?

The salt content is going in the direction of the Dead Sea, where nothing will be able to survive in the lake
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Great Salt Lake in Utah, the largest saltwater lake in the Western hemisphere, is going in the direction of the Dead Sea, when nothing would be able to survive in it.

Brine shrimp, an important food source in the ecosystem, is only found in the southern part of the lake now.

Brad Spakowitz discusses how salty the Great Salt Lake is and the reasons for the increasing salinity (as you watch the video above, the Dead Sea has a salinity level of about 34%, for comparison).

Brad also has an update on the DART mission that collided with an asteroid last month and a new perspective on the direct hit.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

