UK Packers fans excited for the game in London

LONDON, U.K. (WBAY) - The day before the Packers and Giants meet, but also the day before the big pep rally in downtown.

Action 2 News brought you to Belushi’s London Bridge sports bar in London on Thursday, but it was much more crowded on Saturday.

One hour before the event began, the line was out the door, around the corner, and up the block.

“I got here about 8am this morning after a 3-and-a-half hour bus ride from my local town of Leeds, and it’s been crazy. I think I’ve said Go Pack Go to so many people it’s insane.” says Benjamin McGee, a Packers fan from Leeds, U.K.

Jason Wilson from Manchester, U.K. says, “The whole reason I got into following the Packers is I found out about the heritage, the fan zone, the club, the season ticket wait. And then I watched the games and I saw Aaron Rodgers throw a Hail Mary and I was like, ‘hey, I like this guy’.”

But it was not only traveling Cheeseheads at the rally, The UK-Irish Packers Fan Club, the largest outside of the United States was also there to celebrate.

President Steven O’Brien brings a group of members to Green Bay every year for a game; but this year, the game comes to them.

“We’ve done literally a decade of work to try and build up the fan base here and create an atmosphere where people can come together, they’re not just jumping up and down on their mom’s couch when Aaron Rodgers throws that hail mary touchdown. So yeah, we’ve already seen an uptick, it’s brilliant.” O’Brien said.

The packed house was also entertained with Packers alumni, including new Hall of Famer, Leroy Butler, and Super Bowl Champs, Nick Collins and James Jones.

“I came as a player, but I came with the Raiders. But I would have loved to come with the Packers, because like I said, this right here is just a different experience man. Just to see all the fans that they have packed up in here, and everything they have going on for the fans since we’ve been here, man, it’s special.” Jones said.

Butler says, “We have our London fans come over, from Europe, St. Andrews, everywhere; they all come over to the Packers and say this is a place we must visit. So we had to do the same, and the trip has been amazing.”

But the star of the show was the iconic triangular piece of yellow foam known as the Cheesehead.

“We’ve seen a tweet go viral already of somebody who has no idea of what is going on, and they saw someone with cheese on their head. And they were like ‘I don’t know if I’m in the Twilight Zone, but what the heck is going on over here with the cheeseheads?’” said O’Brien.

Our team also caught up with comedian, Charlie Berens, who also had some thoughts on the Cheeseheads: “I don’t really know how countries work in terms of their alliances, but I think cheeseheads really bring countries together. I think you have solved the problem of world peace. Yeah, someone’s gotta get Putin a cheesehead! Ya know? Geez Louise.”

