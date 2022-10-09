St. Mary’s Springs’ Bob Hyland gets 500th win

By Adriana Torres
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - Bob Hyland has been the head football coach at St. Mary’s Springs for over 50 years, and on Saturday night he earned his 500th win.

The Ledgers beat Lomira 35-7, which puts them at 8-0 on the season. So it was a celebration after the game for several reasons.

The crowd was filled with “500″ signs and the players held a banner for him on the field during a ceremony.

Hyland is the second most winning active high school football coach in the country and number one in Wisconsin.

