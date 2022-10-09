QUIET CLOSE TO THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will increase today. While there could be a sprinkle, things will be pretty quiet overall. Highs in the 50s to low 60s are likely once again. Winds become northeasterly but they’ll only be in the 5 to 10 mph range. The full Hunter’s Moon will shine tonight. Look for lows mainly in the 30s with light wind.

The coming work week going to be up and down once again. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s Monday before climbing into the upper 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will return to the 50s by the end of the week.

The rollercoaster pattern will be the result of our next weather maker... a big area of low pressure in Canada and associated cold front. Showers develop late Tuesday and a few rumbles of thunder may also occur heading into Wednesday. Periodic rain chances continue into Wednesday as the cold front passes. Lingering showers are possible behind the front Thursday and Friday. This system will produce more wind and it’ll be breezy from Tuesday until next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NE/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Stray sprinkle? Seasonable temps. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Bright full moon. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late showers. Breezy and a little warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Some thunder possible. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
(File)
One dead in fiery Oconto County crash
For the third consecutive year, Chick-fil-A is topping the chart with the highest satisfaction...
Chick-fil-A tops the list again for satisfaction, speed among fast-food restaurants
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Menominee extends shelter-in-place order after paper mill fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY... SEASONABLE TEMPS
Temps are near normal Sunday afternoon
Seasonable with more clouds Sunday
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLE OCTOBER WEEKEND
Breezy & warmer today with lots of sunshine
Breezy & warmer today with lots of sunshine