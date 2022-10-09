QUIET CLOSE TO THE WEEKEND

Clouds will increase today. While there could be a sprinkle, things will be pretty quiet overall. Highs in the 50s to low 60s are likely once again. Winds become northeasterly but they’ll only be in the 5 to 10 mph range. The full Hunter’s Moon will shine tonight. Look for lows mainly in the 30s with light wind.

The coming work week going to be up and down once again. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s Monday before climbing into the upper 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will return to the 50s by the end of the week.

The rollercoaster pattern will be the result of our next weather maker... a big area of low pressure in Canada and associated cold front. Showers develop late Tuesday and a few rumbles of thunder may also occur heading into Wednesday. Periodic rain chances continue into Wednesday as the cold front passes. Lingering showers are possible behind the front Thursday and Friday. This system will produce more wind and it’ll be breezy from Tuesday until next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NE/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Stray sprinkle? Seasonable temps. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Bright full moon. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late showers. Breezy and a little warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Some thunder possible. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 55

