Packers fans up bright and early to cheer on the team

By Emily Roberts
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans woke up early to biscuits, eggs and pastries at the Appleton American Legion Post #38.

The post commander says more than 60 people showed up for brunch—and to catch the Packers playing in London—Sunday.

“It’s wonderful. It’s a lot of fun. You can even hear them in the bar. They’re very excited about the whole thing,” Ed Domek said.

The breakfast buffet started at 7:30 a.m... but patrons flowed into the bar to watch the Packers face-off against the Giants shortly afterward.

“First of all we came for the breakfast and it was delicious,” Barb Wildhagen from Appleton said. “...and then of course to see the packers win!”

While Wildhagen’s wish didn’t come true, watching the game with mimosas, bloody mary’s and a pancake breakfast boosted morale.

“It just gives the team a lot of confidence knowing the fans are always backing them,” Greg Koch from Fond du Lac said.

Despite the early alarm, fans wore their best Packers garb to cheer on the team.

“It feels kind of out of place... but once you sit down and start watching the game it all feels right…” Koch continued.

Bars, breweries and beer gardens opened earlier than usual as well—giving fans a more traditional game day experience.

“Had to come out... show my husband the stadium and of course find somewhere to watch the game and have a few beers,” Genevieve Towery from Oregon explained. “It’s just part of the football experience.”

Badger State Brewing company began pouring pints and serving pizzas at 8 a.m.

Fans say the wake up call is well worth it.

“It’s been a ton of fun. It’s my first time in Wisconsin. My wife’s whole family is from here. It’s been great!” Chase Towery said.

Genevieve continued, “You know–it’s a football Sunday you have to celebrate a little.”

