MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY... SEASONABLE TEMPS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The winds have settled down and we’ll see passing clouds overnight. Lows won’t be as chilly as they were Saturday morning with most in the mid/upper 30s. Clouds increase Sunday and highs will be around 60 degrees. Most spots stay dry, but there is an outside chance of a stray sprinkle.

The coming work week going to be up and down once again. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s Monday before climbing into the upper 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will return to the 50s by the end of the week.

The rollercoaster pattern will be the result of our next weather maker... a big area of low pressure in Canada and associated cold front. Showers develop late Tuesday and a few rumbles of thunder may also occur. Periodic rain chances continue into Wednesday as the cold front passes. Lingering showers are possible behind the front Thursday and Friday. This system will produce more wind and it’ll be breezy from Tuesday until next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Crisp & cool. LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late showers. Breezy and a little warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy & breezy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Sprikles? HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Menominee extends shelter-in-place order after paper mill fire
Paul and Lori Brennan
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
A pickup truck came to a stop at an 80-degree angle after Manitowoc's 10th Street Bridge went up
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge

Latest News

Temps are near normal Sunday afternoon
Seasonable with more clouds Sunday
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLE OCTOBER WEEKEND
Breezy & warmer today with lots of sunshine
Breezy & warmer today with lots of sunshine
Sunny and breezy Saturday
Sunny and breezy Saturday