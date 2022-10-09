MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY... SEASONABLE TEMPS

The winds have settled down and we’ll see passing clouds overnight. Lows won’t be as chilly as they were Saturday morning with most in the mid/upper 30s. Clouds increase Sunday and highs will be around 60 degrees. Most spots stay dry, but there is an outside chance of a stray sprinkle.

The coming work week going to be up and down once again. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s Monday before climbing into the upper 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will return to the 50s by the end of the week.

The rollercoaster pattern will be the result of our next weather maker... a big area of low pressure in Canada and associated cold front. Showers develop late Tuesday and a few rumbles of thunder may also occur. Periodic rain chances continue into Wednesday as the cold front passes. Lingering showers are possible behind the front Thursday and Friday. This system will produce more wind and it’ll be breezy from Tuesday until next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Crisp & cool. LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late showers. Breezy and a little warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy & breezy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Sprikles? HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. HIGH: 57

