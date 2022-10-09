Green Bay house fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to a 413 5th Street around 8:02 Sunday morning for reports of smoke and flames showing on the outside of the residence.

Crews extinguished the fire 6 minutes after being dispatched to the scene.

Officials say the fire was contained to the bathroom, and crews ventilated the home of smoke.

The two people living inside the home were allowed back inside after the fire was wiped out.

Fire officials say the fire caused $10,000 in damages.

Investigators believe improperly disposed smoking materials was the cause of the fire.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department wants to remind folks to use caution when disposing smoking materials.

Use a deep, sturdy ashtray. Place it away from anything that can burn

Do not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, leaves, or other things that could ignite easily

Before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out, and dousing in water or sand is the best way to do that

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.