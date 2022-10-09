A FEW DAYS OF WARMTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A few more clouds today but still seasonable for October
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The full Hunter’s Moon will shine tonight, with just a few passing clouds. Look for lows mainly in the 30s with a light wind.

The start of the work week will feature a few days of warmth: Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 60s Monday before climbing into the upper 60s and 70s Tuesday! The return of warmer air will occur in advance of an approaching cold front which will move through with showers and storms - Mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time... But you can expect plenty of wind later Tuesday, Wednesday and even into Thursday.

The remainder of the week will be much cooler once again, and somewhat unsettled, but not too rainy.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NE bec. S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: South 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′ A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS LIKELY

TONIGHT: Just a few clouds with a bright full moon. Patchy fog and frost. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, tranquil and nice! HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds with a chance of late showers... T’showers more likely at night. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Some thunder possible. Breezy. HIGH: 64, then dropping LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Clouds and sunny breaks. A sprinkle? HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, perhaps a shower. Turning breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 49

