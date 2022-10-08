SEASONABLE OCTOBER WEEKEND

Today will be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. The one downside will be wind gusts around 30 mph at times. Lows tonight will be in the 30s in most spots under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase Sunday and there is an outside chance of a stray sprinkle or very light shower. Most spots stay dry. Highs will be around 60°.

The coming work week going to be up and down once again, but that’s October, right? Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s Monday before climbing into the upper 60s and 70s Tuesday & Wednesday. Cooler 50s and 40s return for the end of the week.

The rollercoaster pattern will be the result of the next weather maker... a big area of low pressure in Canada and associated cold front. Showers may develop late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday as the cold front passes. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder. Lingering showers are possible behind the front Thursday and Friday. This system will produce more wind and it’ll be breezy from Tuesday until next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 4 AM SUNDAY

SATURDAY: W 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

SUNDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Crisp & cool. LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Stray PM sprinkle? HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late showers. Breezy and a little warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy & breezy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of showers. HIGH: 49

