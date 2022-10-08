Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

FILE - A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks , Dec. 15, 2021,...
FILE - A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks , Dec. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer.

The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles’ front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.

There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.

“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in a letter to vehicle owners.

The company based in Irvine, California, said the fix would only take a few minutes, and it expects to have finished the repairs on all of them in about 30 days, with customer collaboration.

Rivian is aiming to take advantage of a growing appetite among consumers and investors for electric vehicles. It is among a long line of companies, both new and old, trying to peel away market share from Tesla.

It went public last year, and its market value quickly soared past that of Ford and General Motors to become the second-most valuable U.S. automaker behind Tesla. But that is no longer the case: The company’s stock is down 67% so far this year.

Last month, Rivian said it was partnering with Mercedes-Benz to build a factory in Europe that will produce electric vans for both companies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Paul and Lori Brennan
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
A pickup truck came to a stop at an 80-degree angle after Manitowoc's 10th Street Bridge went up
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
Brian Brown was accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to three of his former...
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Menominee paper mill fire continues to burn; Marinette lifts shelter-in-place

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes show no common ground in U.S. Senate debate
Airlines are being forced to pay more to fuel their planes, and consumers are bearing the brunt...
Increased fuel prices affecting airline ticket prices
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the...
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart