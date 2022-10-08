Police identify 3 people who died when car drove off viaduct

Authorities have identified three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit
Milwaukee Police Department
Milwaukee Police Department(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit have been identified, authorities said late Friday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller died in the Thursday crash.

Police said the chase lasted less than a minute after an attempted traffic stop for an alleged drug transaction. The driver struck a pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, before crashing through a safety fence. The car then drove off the bridge onto West Canal Street and burst into flames.

The medical examiner’s office has not listed the causes of deaths.

