Packers got an early start on their game plan for London

LONDON (WBAY) - No doubt if you’re reading this report Friday night that the Packers players and coaches are now nestled in their beds at a resort an hour’s drive north of downtown London -- which in London traffic means they’re maybe 15 miles away.

Forget game plans and injury reports. The most important thing right now is sleep. Six hours after they touched down at 6:30 London time (12:30 A.M. in Wisconsin), Coach Matt LaFleur had them on the practice field at their resort for a short jog-through. After that, he had one rule: Do not nap. Players had to stay up until at least 7 P.M. to acclimate to the time change.

LaFleur said, “This has more of a Thursday-type feel in terms of how we went about our practice. Now, it was great that we did get one full day of full-speed work yesterday -- or was that 8 hours ago or something?”

LaFleur installed the entire game plan in Green Bay before the team flew here, figuring jet lag would make for lousy focus in any meetings Friday.

They also practiced their red zone plays on Thursday, something they usually save for Fridays, which is normally a fast-tempo practice.

“There’s a lot of analytics that goes into every decision, maybe too many at times. It’s common sense, from time to time, is the most important thing to follow. And I think we did a good job of following that today,” Aaron Rodgers said.

“Everything is happening so fast. Like I said, I feel like we just practiced, got on a plane, and now we are practicing again. It’s happening fast. But that’s OK. We will adjust to the time, and at the end of the day, when we walk between those white lines, it’s about playing football,” Randall Cobb said.

“Obviously today, Friday, it’s going to be a little bit harder coming off the plane and going straight to practice and meetings. It’s kind of getting through today and hopefully get a nice sleep tonight, set us up for a successful Sunday,” Allen Lazard said.

Sunday marks the first time in 32 NFL games in London that both teams come in with a winning record.

And Saturday is a big day for Packers fans, too. The main pep rally will be held in downtown London in the afternoon.

