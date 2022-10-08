Operation Football: Week 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A pair of big match-ups could go a long ways towards determining conference crowns on Friday. That includes our Game of the Week between FVA rivals Kimberly and Neenah. Plus, Southern Door takes on Kewaunee in a battle of unbeatens in the Packerland. Get all of the high school highlights in this week’s Operation Football.

Part one of Operation Football will play above, part two below.

Look below for other prep football scores from around the state:

Algoma 64, Sevastopol 20

Alma/Pepin 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8

Altoona 60, Arcadia 14

Amery 62, Somerset 58

Amherst 49, Manawa 0

Ashland 26, Antigo 21

Ashwaubenon 38, Sheboygan South 18

Assumption 55, Webster 0

Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 0

Badger 42, Union Grove 28

Bangor 34, Luther 28

Bay Port 42, De Pere 14

Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7

Bonduel 48, Peshtigo 0

Boyceville 38, Clear Lake 25

Brillion 34, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Brookfield Central 21, Marquette University 3

Brookfield East 26, West Allis Nathan Hale 18

Brookwood 30, Necedah 22

Bruce 26, Prairie Farm 12

Burlington 37, Wilmot Union 28

Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Cashton 40, Royall 6

Chilton 47, Roncalli 13

Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20

Colby 55, Abbotsford 14

Coleman 42, Clintonville 16

Columbus 54, Lakeside Lutheran 13

Crandon 30, Oconto Falls 22

Crivitz 46, Northland Pines 0

Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0

Darlington 34, Belleville 24

DeForest 38, Sun Prairie West 0

Edgar 21, Auburndale 14

Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7

Ellsworth 53, Prescott 12

Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0

Evansville 18, Delavan-Darien 0

Fall Creek 31, Durand 8

Franklin 19, Kenosha Indian Trail 14

Freedom 40, Denmark 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34, Westby 12

Germantown 41, West Allis Central 0

Gibraltar 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 6

Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0

Grafton 49, South Milwaukee 20

Grantsburg 28, Hurley 6

Greenfield 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Hamilton 46, Menomonee Falls 14

Hartford Union 28, Slinger 21

Highland 47, Hillsboro 22

Holmen 17, La Crosse Logan 14

Homestead 28, Cedarburg 7

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 16

Howards Grove 49, Ozaukee 8

Hudson 31, Superior 6

Ishpeming, Mich. 16, Tomahawk 10

Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 12

Janesville Parker 46, Madison East 0

Johnson Creek 47, Deerfield 31

Kaukauna 42, Appleton East 21

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 0

Kenosha Tremper 27, Kenosha Bradford 21

Kettle Moraine 28, Mukwonago 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 21

Kewaskum 28, Ripon 6

Kiel 14, Valders 6

Kimberly 31, Neenah 10

La Crosse Central 42, Sparta 14

Lake Country Lutheran 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Lake Mills 49, Turner 39

Lakeland 21, Hayward 7

Laona-Wabeno 66, Elcho/White Lake 14

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Gillett 0

Little Chute 34, Wrightstown 7

Lodi 42, New Glarus 7

Loyal 44, Rosholt 12

Luxemburg-Casco 16, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Manitowoc Lincoln 57, Green Bay East 6

Markesan 71, Cambridge 35

Marshall 47, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Marshfield 49, Stevens Point 21

Martin Luther 27, Racine St. Catherine’s 20

Mauston 55, Wautoma 6

Menasha 40, Sheboygan North 0

Menominee Indian 16, Tomahawk 10

Merrill 32, Rhinelander 8

Middleton 52, Madison West 20

Milwaukee Vincent 40, Milwaukee North 0

Mineral Point 55, Parkview/Albany 0

Mondovi 37, Elk Mound 6

Monona Grove 55, Portage 14

Monroe 54, East Troy 8

Mosinee 42, Medford Area 28

Muskego 24, Oconomowoc 0

New Berlin West 64, Wauwatosa East 20

New Lisbon 44, Boscobel 6

New Richmond 28, Eau Claire North 14

Nicolet 41, Whitefish Bay 0

Northwestern 62, Barron 0

Notre Dame 76, Green Bay West 0

Onalaska 49, Baraboo 13

Oostburg 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 22

Oshkosh North 14, Oshkosh West 7

Pacelli 19, Iola-Scandinavia 13

Pewaukee 66, Pius XI Catholic 6

Pittsville 36, Marathon 6

Platteville 34, Poynette 7

Port Washington 27, Plymouth 24

Potosi/Cassville 27, River Ridge 13

Prairie du Chien 30, Brodhead/Juda 21

Racine Horlick 37, Racine Case 6

Racine Lutheran 42, Living Word Lutheran 28

Racine Park 24, Oak Creek 21

Randolph 49, Pardeeville 6

Reedsburg Area 41, Tomah 14

Reedsville 28, Hilbert 21

Rice Lake 42, Osceola 13

River Falls 20, Menomonie 15

River Valley 14, Richland Center 7

Saint Croix Central 27, Baldwin-Woodville 24

Saint Thomas More 28, Shoreland Lutheran 13

Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21

Seneca 45, Riverdale 6

Seymour 23, Waupaca 36

Shawano 22, New London 6

Shiocton 41, Nekoosa 0

Southern Door 19, Kewaunee 14

Southwestern 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13

St. Croix Falls 52, Cumberland 22

Stratford 41, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Sun Prairie 69, Watertown 6

Thorp 31, Gilman 30

Two Rivers 41, New Holstein 6

University School of Milwaukee 43, Brown Deer 8

Verona Area 35, Janesville Craig 6

Waterford 28, Beloit Memorial 7

Waterloo 12, Clinton 6

Waukesha North 7, Waukesha West 6

Waunakee 59, Milton 0

Wausau West 7, Hortonville 0

Wausaukee 57, Suring 14

Wauwatosa West 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

West Bend East 47, West Bend West 6

West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 7

West Salem 41, Black River Falls 0

Westfield Area 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Westosha Central 41, Elkhorn Area 7

Whitewater 55, McFarland 7

Wisconsin Dells 20, Adams-Friendship 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Appleton West 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 19

Xavier 49, Winneconne 14

