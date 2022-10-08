One dead in fiery Oconto County crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOWN OF GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead following a fiery crash in Oconto County late Friday night.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett just after 11pm.

Deputies found the vehicle, on fire, in a wooded area.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle was westbound on Old 22 Road when it left the roadway and went into the ditch near Finnegan Lake Lane. The driver of the vehicle died on scene. They are not yet being identified.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Gillett Police Department, the Town of Gillett Fire Department, City of Gillett Fire Department and the Gillett Area Ambulance Service.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

