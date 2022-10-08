CHILLY TONIGHT... MILDER SATURDAY AFTERNOON

The first widespread frost or freeze for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore could occur tonight with light winds and clear skies. Farther north/west temperatures will slip into the 20s. Look for lows in the 30s around the Fox Valley.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but gusty winds will develop again... some around 25 mph. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60 are expected. We’ll have more clouds arriving late, and they’ll continue on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will stay seasonable in the lower 60s... the same goes for Monday.

A mini warmup into the 60s and low 70s is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday before more cool and blustery weather settles back in. The start of the work week should be dry, but rain showers will begin to arrive late Tuesday. We could see a prolonged stretch of unsettled weather with a chance for rain continuing through Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

SUNDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Colder. Frost/freeze possible in the Fox Valley and near the lakeshore. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Early frost then mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Seasonable. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable again. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late showers. Breezy and a little warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy & breezy. Times of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Sprinkles? HIGH: 50

