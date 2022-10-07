Packers, fighting jet lag, work out in London

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trains at The Grove in Chandler's Cross, England,...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trains at The Grove in Chandler's Cross, England, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 ahead the NFL game against New York Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday.(David Cliff | AP Photo/David Cliff)
By Chris Roth
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
LONDON (WBAY) - London welcomed the Green Bay Packers at 6:30 in the morning -- 12:30 A.M. back in Wisconsin. That was followed by a long bus ride to their hotel resort, which comes complete with a practice facility.

Six hours after touching down, they held a short, jog-through workout.

Aaron Rodgers told reporters, “Our practice schedule was way different today. It was more of a jog-through. With the amount of sleep certain people got, or maybe the lack of sleep for other people, we just wanted to be careful with our legs.”

No rest for the weary, by coach’s orders, at least until 7 P.M. London time. They’re all trying to power through the time change and jet lag.

“What time is it? I’m trying to figure it out right now,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I’m not worried about us as coaches. Probably should be, but we’re used to not getting much sleep.

“Coach says no naps, at least until 7 P.M.,” Randall Cobb said. “I’m really good at sleeping, but you just got to try your hardest, get out of the hotel, and go do something.”

“My energy scale, I’m about a 7 or 8,” Rashan Gary told us at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. “We’ve got to get a couple hours of walking, get some fresh air, chipping away at the game plan and getting ready for Sunday.”

Gary will be seeking a sack in a fifth-straight game to start a season, which would tie a team record. His target will be New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The starter was cleared to return from an ankle injury Friday, so he will be under center Sunday.

