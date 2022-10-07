Johnson, Barnes face off in first debate Friday

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.(WMTV)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The first of two big debates in the race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat starts at 7 o’clock Friday night.

Republican incumbent Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes will face off in Milwaukee.

Both candidates have a lot riding on this debate. The race itself has been extremely negative and one of the most expensive in the country.

Until a few weeks ago, Mandela Barnes was considered to have a slight edge, but polling has reversed itself. Now, Sen. Johnson is the one who’s leading Barnes by a few percentage points.

Much of this is due to Johnson attacking Barnes in a lot of ads, calling Barnes soft on crime.

Barnes has previously said he favors the elimination of cash bail. That’s likely to come up at Friday’s debate.

Another question will likely focus on abortion. Barnes has been touring the state on a “Ron Against Roe” campaign. Barnes says he supports no limits on abortoin. Johnson says he would only support exceptions for rape and incest.

Wisconsin’s abortion law is from 1894 which would ban all abortions except when two doctors agree the mother’s life is in danger.

Questions covering inflation and green energy are also likely to come up.

You can watch the debate on WBAY-TV 2 and streaming at wbay.com/live. Jason Zimmerman will report on the debate on Action 2 News at Ten.

