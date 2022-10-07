INTERVIEW: The Great Britain Packers Fan Club

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our coverage of the Packers’ historical visit to the United Kingdom continues, and it’s a pleasure for us to look back and remember our first visit to the U.K. 27 years ago.

Back in October 1995, Action 2 News reporter, now anchor, Jeff Alexander and photojournalist Bill Kumbalek traveled to Lancaster, England, to meet up with the newly-formed Great Britain Packers Fan Club.

The Packers were on the rise in the mid-90s, and the club was started by Terry Ainsworth -- who also founded the Great Britain Packers Hall of Fame -- thanks to his close relationship with Packers great Ray Nitschke.

Every week, the Packers would send the British Packers fans a VHS tape of the previous week’s game and the club would hold a tailgate and watch party.

We had the privilege of attending one, and it was a night to remember.

Through the miracle of modern internet technology, we were reunited with an original member of the fan club, Ian Tinton. He talked with us about what it means for British fans to have the Packers playing in London for the first time. Tinton also reminisces about what made him a Packers fan in the first place, and how the number of fan clubs has grown.

