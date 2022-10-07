Green Bay Police investigating shooting on the east side

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side.

On Friday, at about 12:56 a.m., officers were out on patrol on Crooks Street when they heard shots fired. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Walnut Street where they learned there had been a fight.

Police are looking for possible suspects. There were no reports of property damage or injuries.

“We do not believe that this was a random incident, and there is no continued threat to the community,” reads a statement from Green Bay Police.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-255320. To remain anonymous, call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or go online to www.432stop.com.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
A pickup truck came to a stop at an 80-degree angle after Manitowoc's 10th Street Bridge went up
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
Paul and Lori Brennan
News conference Friday on killings of couple in Oconto County
Brian Brown was accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to three of his former...
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee.
Some locations closed in Marinette due to air quality from paper mill fire
John Solberg (file image)
Sentencing in federal car fraud scheme delayed, attorney to stay on case
Paul and Lori Brennan
News conference Friday on killings of couple in Oconto County
October 7 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool Friday