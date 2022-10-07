Green Bay Police investigating shooting on the east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side.

On Friday, at about 12:56 a.m., officers were out on patrol on Crooks Street when they heard shots fired. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Walnut Street where they learned there had been a fight.

Police are looking for possible suspects. There were no reports of property damage or injuries.

“We do not believe that this was a random incident, and there is no continued threat to the community,” reads a statement from Green Bay Police.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-255320. To remain anonymous, call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or go online to www.432stop.com.

